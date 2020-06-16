PICTURE: Gardaí in Tipperary catch a motorist on the M8 doing a speed of 160km/h

Gardaí in Tipperary have caught a motorist on the M8 doing a speed of 160km/h.

Gardaí in Cahir out an about stopped a motorist speeding on the M8 at 160km/h and a fixed charged notice was issued from the road side using the Mobility App.

Shortly after that traffic stop, they stopped another vehicle after the Mobility App informed them that the tax on another vehicle had expired 774 days.

On further investigation the motorist had no insurance or NCT for some time, that vehicle was seized with court to follow.