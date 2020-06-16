ALERT: Met Éireann has issued another thunderstorm warning for Tipperary
Take note...
WARNING
Met Éireann has issued another thunderstorm warning for Tipperary.
The Status Yellow thunder warning for Leinster, Tipperary and Waterford is valid from 7am until 9pm on Tuesday night.
Thunderstorms with hail expected again mainly in parts of east Munster and Leinster giving severe downpours in places with some surface flooding.
The thunderstorms will start to kick off after around 2pm with some local downpours.
