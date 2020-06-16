ALERT: Met Éireann has issued another thunderstorm warning for Tipperary

Met Éireann has issued another thunderstorm warning for Tipperary.

The Status Yellow thunder warning for Leinster, Tipperary and Waterford‬ is valid from 7am until 9pm on Tuesday night.

‪Thunderstorms with hail expected again mainly in parts of east Munster and Leinster giving severe downpours in places with some surface flooding.‬

The thunderstorms will start to kick off after around 2pm with some local downpours.