Tipperary gardaí find 'high level of compliance' with bye-laws at popular park

Tipperary gardaí found a "high level of compliance" with bye-laws at Inch Field in Cahir.

With the increase of people enjoying public amenities during the recent fine weather, community policing gardaí in Cahir carried out an operation to ensure compliance to legislation and Tipperary County Council bye-laws.

Gardaí said: "We are glad to report a very high level of compliance which ensures everyone can continue to enjoy the great facilities in the area.

"Credit where credit is due - well done to everyone and keep it up."

Remember:

1. All dogs must remain in a leash.

2. Consuming alcohol in a public place is prohibited.

3. Littering is strictly prohibited, which includes dog fouling.