Calls for review of case in which eight women were abused and raped over 23-year period

A support worker with the Traveller community has called for a review of the case in which eight women were abused and raped over a 23-year period.

On Monday, 75-year-old James O'Reilly, from Killeens, Ballynonty, Thurles in Tipperary, was jailed for 20 years at the Central Criminal Court for the repeated rape and sexual abuse of his seven daughters and his younger sister.

Jack Griffin, a family support worker with Tipperary Rural Traveller Project, has called for a review of the case.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday, Mr Griffin said: "The level of abuse was horrific over two decades. We need to acknowledge and commend their dignity and courage.

"The State relies on a number of agencies to be the eyes and ears of protecting vulnerable children...I suppose what we're looking at here is a systems failure.

"One of the things the Tipperary Rural Traveller Project is asking for is a review of this. That might be an opportunity, for an independent review, to look at what happened here. There was a systems failure.

"Travellers experience racism and discrimination in Ireland and with that comes an incredible sense of powerlessness."

Speaking on the same programme, the chief executive of SAFE Ireland, said State and systems failures need to be examined in the case of O'Reilly.

Sharon O'Halloran described it as a "barbaric and brutal case of coercive control", adding that she had "no doubt" that the fact they were a Traveller family was a "compounding factor" in the failure to protect the women because of the racism that Travellers experience in Ireland.

She said: "There are failures here, there are State failures and system failures and all of this has to be looked at. The questions need to be answered."