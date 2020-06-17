BREAKING: New day for vital Community Policing Unit in this south Tipperary town

A new Community Policing Unit has been established in Clonmel after the previous unit was dissolved earlier this year to take on the burgeoning drugs problem in the Garda District.

The vital unit is now back up and running and boasts one garda sergeant and three gardaí.

The members include: Sgt Kieran O’Regan, Garda Eamon O’Keeffe, Garda Fearghal Bolger and Garda Claire Murphy.

For the full story, pick up this week's Nationalist.