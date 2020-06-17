Revealed: Extra garda allocated to busy town in Tipperary and change of personnel elsewhere

In making the announcement that the Community Policing Unit in Clonmel was being restored, Superintendent William Leahy also revealed that Fethard would be allocated an extra Garda member.

He said: “Fethard is a very busy sub-district.”

Garda Shane O’Neill will be joined by Garda Donall Collins - who will be transferring out of Clonmel in the coming weeks.

There is also a change of garda personnel in Mullinahone, Supt Leahy confirmed. Garda Lisa Prendergast is moving from Mullinahone to Carrick-on-Suir and will be replaced by Garda Mary Lonergan (pictured below).

Supt Leahy said: “Garda Lonergan has a wealth of experience in working with people in the community from the elderly to the youth.”

Meanwhile, Garda Joe Horgan remains in Kilsheelan and Supt Leahy says gardaí in all the sub-districts will work in tandem with the Community Policing Unit in Clonmel.

“The work we’re doing in Clonmel, that’s the same work they’ll be carrying out in the sub-districts as well,” he said.