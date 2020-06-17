ALERT: Irish Water carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Lattin area

Irish Water is working in partnership with Tipperary County Council to carry out repairs to a burst water main in the Lattin area.

While these works on ongoing customers in Lattin, Ardloman, Mount Bruis, Kilross, Shronell, Cullen, Clonpet, Emly, Monard and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods today.

The works have an estimated completion time of 10pm on Wednesday night. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council understand the inconvenience caused when emergency works occur and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential repairs to restore normal supply.

In a statement, they said: "We are working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

"The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie.

"The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries."