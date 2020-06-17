Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warning for Tipperary until Friday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Tipperary until Friday.

The rainfall warning is for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.

Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur in places during the period. While some areas will miss the showers where they do occur there will be some torrential downpours, localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A more prolonged and widespread period of heavy rain will occur later on Thursday.

The warning is valid from noon on Wednesday to 3am on Friday, June 19.