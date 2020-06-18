Health Minister says St Brigid’s in Carrick-on-Suir will revert to its former role as community hospital 

Health Minister Simon Harris has told the Dáil that St Brigid's Hospital in Carrick-on-Suir will revert to its former role providing convalescent, respite and palliative care after the Covid-19 crisis though he hasn't given a time frame of when this will happen.

The district hospital was designated as a step-down facility for recovering Covid-19 patients in April.

There has been deep concern in Carrick-on-Suir about the future of the facility with local politicians seeking clarification from the Minister and HSE on whether it will reopen as community hospital.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill again sought clarification on the Pill Road hospital's future from the Minister at question time in the Dail yesterday (Wednesday). He highlighted the concern in Carrick-on-Suir and pointed out that the HSE's vague response to politicians’ queries has led to rumour and fear in Carrick about its future.

Deputy Cahill said he didn't need a specific date for when St Brigid's will re-open as a community hospital. All he wanted was a commitment that once the Covid-19 crisis was over that it will revert to its former role.

The Minister responded: “In relation to St Brigid's in Carrick-on-Suir, it will return to its previous use and as you (deputy Cahill) rightly and fairly say the timing of that obviously is in the context of the HSE's view in relation to the Covid situation.”