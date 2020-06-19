Revealed: Calls to women's refuge in Tipperary up 100% during Covid-19 lockdown

Calls from distressed women to the Cuan Saor refuge centre in Clonmel increased by 100% in the month of May as the level of domestic violence intensified in homes throughout Tipperary during Covid-19.

Cuan Saor, which provides a refuge service for women and children and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, has been inundated with calls from women spread all over the county.

Calls to the helpline have doubled since January when Cuan Saor received 82 crisis calls and during the Covid-19 lockdown the number has risen as high as 107 in April and 165 in May.

“The calls to our own helpline in Clonmel went up by 100% in May. These women were in absolute severe distress. Some of these women we would have supported before and some were new cases. These women were in crisis,” said Geraldine Mullane, Project Leader at Cuan Saor.

The four self-contained family units operated by Cuan Saor were full during the coronavirus crisis and some distressed families had to be referred on to refuge services in neighbouring counties such as Waterford and Kilkenny.

“We had a full house. It is incredibly busy. Women and children were never as vulnerable as they were during Covid-19,” said Geraldine.

She explained that at the beginning of the pandemic, in March and April, things were quiet for a number of reasons but staff at Cuan Saor knew it was building up to a major increase in the number of distressed families.

“It was slowly building up. The travel restrictions, the lockdown, loss of jobs, no school and children at home 24/7, financial issues.

“It was going to lead to a crisis in homes all over the country,” she said.

Geraldine praised the Clonmel community for their incredible support during the crisis.

KINDNESS

“People were just amazing, offering to drop in prescriptions, they dropped off food and put money under the door. There were incredible acts of kindness. They helped out with shopping, supplies, transport and finances,” Geraldine said.

The Project Leader also said that the Clonmel community and people throughout Tipperary had always been fantastic to support the centre since they opened twenty years ago.

“We have been extremely lucky to get that support. In the last few months the community responded in a very kind and thoughtful way.

“It is deeply appreciated by all here in the centre,” said Geraldine.

The centre welcomed the national “Still Here” campaign which highlighted the issues of domestic violence and the challenges and difficulties which would prevent those experiencing domestic violence to access support.

“The most important message was that help was and is still available to those who need it and it also delivered a strong message to the community to be aware and vigilant and reach out with support where appropriate,” she said.

FUNDRAISING

Geraldine added: “Like many of our colleagues within the community/voluntary sector, fundraising as planned will not happen this year. Our Annual Music Festival due to be held in September will not go ahead as planned which will leave us with a drop in funds.

“With the ongoing support of the community we are hoping to be creative in our efforts to make up the shortfall.”

The Board of Management and staff of Cuan Saor are proud of the services and supports that are offered to the women and children who contact the service daily.