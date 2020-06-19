'Sensory hours' allocated for playgrounds across Tipperary as restrictions lifted

Tipperary County Council playgrounds now have designated playground times for children with additional needs and disabilities.

The times for parents and their children with such needs are Monday to Friday, each day between 11am and 12 noon - which commenced on June 22.

Signage has been erected at all the playgrounds. The countywide approach in Tipperary has been agreed after calls from several people in the community, including Fr Michael Toomey of Ss Peter & Paul’s Parish and local representatives.

Compliance with this initiative cannot be monitored by the council and parents and children will be reliant on the support, goodwill and co-operation of all playground users to ensure this hour is kept for children with additional needs and disabilities.

Cllr Michael Murphy brought the matter before Clonmel Borough District this month and said it was a “very reasonable request” by Fr Toomey and people in the community.

Meanwhile, Cllr Richie Molloy said “children with sensory needs are not able to adapt when the noise levels at playgrounds are high”. People are asked to adhere to the hours allocated especially for children with additional needs.