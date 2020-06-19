WARNING: One Tipperary water supply is in drought and five more in 'potential drought'

Despite recent rainfall, Irish Water says that the number of schemes in drought around the country has increased from 35 to 38 and the ones in potential drought has grown from 52 to 58 since the start of the Water Conservation Order on 8 June.

In Tipperary, there is now one scheme in drought and five in potential drought. They are:

Drought: Commons Water Supply. Night-time water restrictions (10pm to 7am) are being introduced in the Commons to ensure there are adequate water supplies during the day.

The areas that may experience restrictions include Ballingarry, Boulea, Black Common, Rocky Road and surrounding areas

Potential drought: Rossadrehid (Galtee Scheme), Glenary and Poulavanouge (both serving Clonmel), Coalbrook, Kilcash.

The need for the Water Conservation Order was due to the exceptionally dry spring, with very low water levels in both surface water (rivers and streams) and ground water sources.

Irish Water Lead Duane O'Brien says, "Unfortunately short periods of rainfall, such as those we have experienced last week, are not sufficient to return raw water sources to normal levels.

"A minimum accumulation of 100mm rainfall and a return to normal precipitation levels thereafter would be needed to offset the impact of the unseasonal lack of rainfall since March.

"We are keeping the situation under continuous review and are liaising closely with other key agencies such as Met Éireann, the OPW, the EPA, amongst others and if the situation improves we will consider lifting the Water Conservation Order. However any change is unlikely in the short term.

"Irish Water would like to thank the public for their cooperation and the efforts they have made to conserve water in their homes and gardens over the last week and to appeal to them to continue supporting us in safeguarding water for essential uses."