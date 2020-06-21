Check your tickets! Ireland has a new multi-millionaire after huge Lotto jackpot is won

There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth nearly €7 million after the numbers were drawn on Saturday night June 20.

One ticket holder had all the numbers and won cool €6,933,904 jackpot.

In total over 114,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €33,723.

The lucky numbers were 5, 8, 19, 40, 41, 44 - the bonus number was 17.

There was another big winner in the Lotto Plus 2 draw with one player winning the top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin and the player is €250,000 richer. The numbers were 11, 15, 18, 30, 32, 37 - the bonus ball was 22.

There were no big winners in the Lotto Plus 1 game.