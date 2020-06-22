Stop everything! Popular retail franchise back open in busy Tipperary shopping centre

A popular retail franchise is back open this week in a busy Tipperary shopping centre.

Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel said: "TK Maxx is now open everyone.

"They will be opening from 10.30am every day this week. They have excellent social distancing measures in place to ensure everyone is safe and comfortable shopping.

"They will be limiting the number of people allowed in store at any one time so we ask customers to follow the queuing system guidelines and the advice from the TK Maxx marshalls."