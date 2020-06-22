APPEAL: Tourism marketing campaign to be launched for Tipperary's 4,000km land mass

Later this month, Tipperary Tourism will embark on a nationwide marketing campaign in a bid to reboot the county’s tourism trade.

This national campaign will champion local amenities, businesses and activities which Tipperary is famous for.

As part of this marketing drive, Tipperary Tourism is asking its locals to support their county by booking staycations within the county, attending local attractions and spending locally.

Boasting a land mass of 4,303 square kilometers, Tipperary is one of Ireland’s largest counties featuring a multitude of vibrant activities and businesses for families, couples and adventure seekers to support and enjoy.

With the economy slowly opening back up, many local businesses have seen their cash flow deplete drastically. For Tipperary to get back on its feet, the county needs to begin putting money back into the local economy.

This can be done in many small ways by its locals.

Tipperary Tourism has set up a special section on their website that lists out businesses that are running vouchering schemes.

Something as simple as buying a voucher for a friend or family member for a hotel stay, a meal to enjoy at a later date or a beautiful piece of locally made art, can mean that a local businessperson can begin rebuilding their experiences.

For those who love the outdoors, Tipperary has one of the best offerings in Ireland by way of adventure pursuits in breathtaking surroundings.

There is an array of stunning hiking and walking trails to be found across the county, providing walking groups, families and friends huge choice.

This great county landscape offers people the opportunity to experience new scenery outside of their usual routes. Be it hiking, kayaking, or horseback riding, by choosing to stay a few days in a different part of the county, Tipperary locals can enjoy brand new experiences they did not realise were on their doorstep.

If watersports are preferred, Tipperary offers a range of canoeing and kayaking tours for people to enjoy.

For horse lovers, there’s a wealth of studs and equestrian centres all across the county that are famed both within Ireland and internationally. For many, a quiet getaway will be a top priority after the stresses of the last few months. With this in mind, Tipperary has a wealth of beautiful places to stay and relax.

Hotels and B&B’s have been preparing their venues to reopen, adhering to strict guidelines and protocols meaning guests will enjoy a stress-free stay.

Similarly, the county’s vibrant restaurant scene is ready to welcome back food lovers. Travelling to a different town to visit some of Tipperary’s best culinary delights and perhaps book an overnight stay will help in rebuilding the county’s economy from within.

Speaking about reopening the county, Luke Murtagh, Chair of Tipperary Tourism said: “We need to support each other’s livelihoods locally in the hope that this support will help businesses and amenities get through this difficult period.

“We know Tipperary is a great destination for people from both outside the county and internationally.”