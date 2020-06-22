Mass schedule for south Tipperary villages with Covid-19 restrictions to apply

The churches of Clogheen and Burncourt will be open from Monday, June 29.

Mass during the week Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9.30am in Clogheen, according to Fr Bobby Power, parish priest.

Weekend mass, vigil mass will be on in Clogheen at 6pm on Saturdays, Sunday mass Burncourt at 10am.

For the bookings of masses, contact the sacristy after mass.

Baptisms will resume in August, booking time please by the end of July.

For all masses and parish ceremonies, the Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Seats in churches have been rearranged, on long seats three persons with social distance.

Shorter seats 2 persons with social distance. Please follow one way system of movement around church. Keep social distance at all times.