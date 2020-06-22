'Angle grinder going outside the door,' fury over night-time works on busy Tipperary road

"There was an angle grinder going outside their door," says Cllr Siobhán Ambrose as she expressed residents' fury over night-time works on the busy ring road around Clonmel.

Cllr Ambrose raised the issue of roadworks on the N24 at this month's meeting of the Borough District.

"It is quite disgraceful how people were treated. Housing estates close to the works weren't contacted.

"My phone one night was ringing at midnight. Letters [informing the residents of the works] were supposed to go out and didn't go out until later.

"There were horns going, workers were shouting at each other. Residents didn't get the leaflets until works had started."