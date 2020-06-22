Planning REFUSED for the construction of sixteen houses in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council have refused planning permission for the construction of sixteen houses in Tipperary.

Revington Land Limited made the application for the construction of sixteen dwelling houses and associated site works at Main Street, Cappagh, Cappaghwhite, Tipperary.

The proposed development would have consisted of the construction of sixteen three-bedroom terraced units, landscaping, drainage and all ancillary site development works.

The local authority however have refused permission for the development, according to the council's planning section.