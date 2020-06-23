BREAKING: Three young males due in court in Tipperary over an affray last December

The three males are aged in their 20s

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Clonmel District Court

Three young males are due in court in Tipperary this Tuesday morning over an affray in a business premises last December. 

The men, all from the Clonmel area and aged in their 20s, will appear before Clonmel District Court in relation to an affray in a premises on Gladstone Street on Saturday, December 14 last year. 