BREAKING: Three young males due in court in Tipperary over an affray last December
The three males are aged in their 20s
Clonmel District Court
Three young males are due in court in Tipperary this Tuesday morning over an affray in a business premises last December.
The men, all from the Clonmel area and aged in their 20s, will appear before Clonmel District Court in relation to an affray in a premises on Gladstone Street on Saturday, December 14 last year.
