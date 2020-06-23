Tipperary TD responds to media reports regarding employment of family members

Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath (IND) has responded to reports in the national media regarding his employment of family members to work with him in the Dáil.

According to reports in the Irish Independent, Deputy McGrath's daughter and niece share the role of parliamentary assistant, while another daughter works part-time as his secretarial assistant.

One in seven TDs have hired family members to work with them in the Dáil, according to the reports.

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Deputy McGrath hit back at the reports and said: "Today the media are making headlines about my employment of family members and while I don't mind what the media have to say I wish to respond as follows.

"I have 6 staff in my employment. 3 of them are no relation to me and 3 of them are related to me.

"The 3 family members who are employed by me share part time positions and are more than suitably qualified for their role and bring a wealth of information and expertise to their role.

"One holds a BA in Economics, Politics and Law, One holds a BA in Business and Community Development, a BSc and a MSc and the 3rd holds a MA in Business Management.

"I have worked as a public representative for well over 20 years now and my children and wider family have grown up with public service to the forefront of their lives.

"They have served the public for many years whether in employment or not and they go above and beyond in their call of duty.

"This was particularly evident at the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic when they worked until 10/11pm at night every night responding to the hundreds of queries being sent into my office. They are always on call and are always available to the public.

"I am very proud of my team of hardworking staff who always go above and beyond and anyone who has contacted my office will testify to the hard work that they do in serving the public."