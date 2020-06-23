Tipperary school approved for major funding for works which include four new classrooms

Coláiste Dún Iascaigh secondary school in Cahir has been approved major funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2020.

The funding will allow for the construction of four general classrooms, one SET room, two classroom SEN base, one art room, two woodwork prep areas.

It also includes one music room, one DCG room and one art project store.

Senator Garret Ahearn confirmed the news on Tuesday evening.