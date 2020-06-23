Tipperary school approved for major funding for works which include four new classrooms
Great news
File photo
Coláiste Dún Iascaigh secondary school in Cahir has been approved major funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2020.
The funding will allow for the construction of four general classrooms, one SET room, two classroom SEN base, one art room, two woodwork prep areas.
It also includes one music room, one DCG room and one art project store.
Senator Garret Ahearn confirmed the news on Tuesday evening.
Delighted to announce @ColDunIascaigh has been approved major funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2020.— Senator Garret Ahearn (@GarretAhearn) June 23, 2020
4x General Classrooms
1x SET room
2 Classroom SEN base
1x Art room
2x Woodwork Prep area
1x Music room
1x DCG room
1x Art Project store@TipperaryETB pic.twitter.com/BNtIz7teKZ
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on