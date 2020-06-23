Tipperary Gardaí issue appeal after robbery and assault incident by 'group of youths'

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses in relation to a robbery and assault incident which occurred on June 22, 2020 between 4pm and 5pm in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel.

Two youths were walking in the Old Bridge area when they were assaulted by a group of youths and had some of their possessions stolen. They received minor injuries but did not required hospital treatment at the time of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or for any road user who was in the area, particular those with camera footage, to contact Gardaí Clonmel Garda Station on 0526177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.