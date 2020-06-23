WARNING: Overnight water restrictions in Tipperary Town due to emergency repair works

There will be overnight water restrictions in Tipperary Town due to emergency repair works.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are carrying out emergency pump repair works on Tuesday evening which will lead to overnight restrictions in Tipperary Town and surrounding areas.

The restrictions will take place from 10pm to 8am, during which time customers may experience disruption to their supply or lower than normal pressure.

The water supply will be restored to customers in the morning as the repairs are completed and the network refills.

It may take a number of hours for the water to return to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network once the water supply is turned back on.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when such unplanned works occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to carry out the repair and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

They added: "Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

"Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing."