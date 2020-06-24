'All tables already fully booked,' Tipperary pub defying restrictions inundated with calls

"All tables are already fully booked for the first week," says the Tipperary pub owners who are defying restrictions for pubs and are reopening on June 29.

In a post on Facebook, Harney's Final Furlong in Clerihan said: "We are opening on Monday, June 29 in line with guidelines issued to the hospitality sector."

Fáilte Ireland has published its guidelines for reopening pubs as the coronavirus lockdown eases. Pubs that serve food can open on Monday, June 29. Pubs that don't serve food must wait until July 20.

However, the Clerihan pub is defying the guidelines and have said: "The timeline for customers (105 mins) and the social distancing requirements that apply to bar restaurants will be strictly observed.

"All our tables are already fully booked for the first week. After that initial opening week runs smoothly we will then take bookings for the week starting Monday, 6th of July on Sunday 5th and so on.

"Should you wish to make a reservation simply call us on 052 6137760 from Sunday July 5th.

"The experience will be somewhat different, we will greet you at the door and show you to your pre-booked table. We will then take your drinks order and offer full table service to fulfill your order and payment will also be taken from the comfort of your seat.

"We said from the start we wanted a level playing field for pubs without a food licence but we are happy to apply exactly the same safety measures.

"As these are not simple, we apologise in advance for the way we have to work it but we are very happy that our spacious establishment will lend itself to them well and we thank you in advance for your patience as we all figure out our new normal together.

"Our goal is to highlight the unfair way pub drinkers and pub owners are being treated by the very unfair recommendations.

"Equality for the lad who wants to drink a few pints is all we ask and we intend to do it in the professional manner we always strive to serve you our valued customers.

"See you soon,

"John, Siobhan & all the team at Harney's Final Furlong."