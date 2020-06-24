'Residents without water for days,' huge anger in Tipperary over supply outage

Thousands of residents were left without water for days in south Tipperary recently and local representatives are calling for a report into the incident.

Residents in and around Kilsheelan experienced water outages the weekend of June 13 and some didn’t have their supply restored until June 16, a councillor has said.

Cllr Michael Murphy (FG) raised the issue at the June meeting of Clonmel Borough District and he said: “What a nightmare.

“Thousands of residents were affected and it went on for four days.

“Why wasn’t a temporary tanker supplied when such an outage went on for days. The communication was poor.”

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose (FF) said she asked the council about a tanker and she was told it was up to Irish Water but when she phoned the water utility she was “getting someone on the phone who doesn’t make that call”.

“It’s hard enough for them to know where exactly you’re talking about,” she added.

Cllr Ambrose mentioned “older people, people with medical issues, people in the farming community” for whom water is essential.

She added: “After 24-hours, they’re reaching crisis point. Irish Water let the people of Kilsheelan down. I hope it doesn’t happen again anywhere,” she told the meeting at Town Hall.

Mayor of Clonmel, Pat English, who chaired the meeting, said “things don’t seem to happen over weekends...the tankers should have been there”.

A council official said they would ask for a report into the incident. He added that Irish Water have an obligation to get a tanker out there if there is going to be no water for longer than a 24-hour period and maybe the “process fell down”.

In a statement, Irish Water said: “Following the repair of a burst pipe last Friday (June 12) in the Kilsheelan area, a number of additional bursts occurred in the same area over the weekend.

“Crews were on the ground carrying out repairs throughout the weekend and water was restored to customers by Sunday afternoon.

“However it may have taken longer for a normal supply to return to some higher areas or those at the ends of the network.

“When unplanned outages such as these occur, details are posted to the Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website, water.ie, and on Twitter @IWCare.

“However if customers continue to have problem with their water supply after the estimated restoration time, they should contact Irish Water directly at 1850 278 278 so that localised issues such as airlocks can be identified and addressed.

“Irish Water and Tipperary County Council understand the inconvenience caused as a result of these issues and apologise for the disruption.”