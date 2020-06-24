Public being reminded of free parking in this Tipperary town as businesses reopen

The public are being reminded that there is free parking in many parts of Clonmel as local traders get back to business.

Cllr Richie Molloy (IND) raised the issue at the June meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said: “I’m not sure people are aware it is free. It is worth promoting. The message hasn’t yet gotten out.”

It is important to note that on-street paid parking is being enforced.

However, with the exception of Mary Street car park in Irishtown, all local authority car parks are free to use up until July 20.

District Administrator, Michael Moroney, said people would "generally only be 500m" from the town centre if they availed of the car park facilities.