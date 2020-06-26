ALERT: Alien plant species a huge problem on 'public and private' lands in Tipperary

There are between three and four acres of the invasive Japanese Knotweed growing on publicly and privately owned land in Carrick-on-Suir, according to a senior Tipperary County Council engineer.

However, it is not the only part of Tipperary where the “alien plant species” is an issue.

A contractor working on behalf of the local authority over the last four years has eradicated 20 of 37 sites listed for treatment due to the pest plant on national routes around the Premier County.

The remaining seventeen sites where the plant was “not fully eradicated” will undergo a further one year treatment process.

Municipal District engineer for Carrick-on-Suir, Willie Corby, said the council carried out a survey of the extent of the Japanese Knotweed problem in Carrick last year and met some owners of private property where it was an issue.

FUNDING

He was speaking at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting which heard that Tipperary County Council plans to spend €12,000 in the district this year - a sum which has also been allocated to the other MDs and Borough District.

The aim of the allocation is to eradicate this non-native plant that is now regarded as a pest species in Ireland as it is so invasive.

Mr Corby pointed out that with regard to the problem on private lands in Tipperary, the council is reluctant to spend public money on private property but gave a commitment to helping private landowners with tackling the problem of Japanese Knotweed.

