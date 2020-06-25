SCAM: Tipperary People! Courts Service issue warning over hoax jury service emails
WARNING
File photo
The Courts Service has issue a warning over hoax jury service emails doing the rounds.
Members of the public have received fraudulent jury service notices by email.
In a post on Twitter, the Courts Service said: "These hoax emails are still circulating.
"You should delete such emails and never click on any links in them. A genuine jury summons is issued only through the postal system."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on