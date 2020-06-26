New Carrick-on-Suir council chairman proud to follow in footsteps of late father

Independent councillor Kevin O’ Meara is the new chairman of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.

After his unanimous election to the top post in the five person authority Cllr O’Meara said he was very proud to follow in the footsteps of his late father Eddie who was chairman of the authority when it was established in 2014.

"I remember fitting on the chain of office at home when Eddie was elected at chairman of the authority.I remember how proud he was to be bestowed with that honour.I never thought would put on the chains one day. I am privileged and honoured to be chosen to serve in the post” said Cllr O’Meara.

Cllr O'Meara, who was proposed by Cllr Kieran Bourke (FF) and seconded by Cllr Mark Fitzgerald(FG) for the position, set out his priorities for the year ahead after he took up the post.

Cllr O'Meara said introducing measures to help business to recover after Covid-19 and the rollout of the National Broadband

Plan in rural areas would be his priorities.

“There are going to be huge challenges out there because of the coronavirus pandemic.As a council we have to step up now and create a good environment to assist the business sector in the town and we have to work hard to promote tourism in the area," said the new chairman.

Cllr O'Meara said the broadband service that existed in rural at the moment was disgraceful.

“If you live one mile off the main road in Mullinahone or any other rural area in South Tipperary you are likely to have very poor broadband.More and more people will have to work from home from now on and a good and reliable broadband service is an absolute priority.The proper infrastructure has to be put in place very quickly” he said.

Cllr O’Meara has filled a seat on Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District since September 1918 when he took over the seat from his mother Josephine who held the seat for a short while after her husband Cllr Eddie O’ Meara passed away.

Fianna Fail’s Cllr Kieran Bourke was elected vice-chairman unopposed.

A pact is in place among the five members Cllr Kevin O'Meara(Independent) ,Cllr Kieran Bourke (FF),Cllr David Dunne (Sinn Fein),Cllr Mark Fitzgerald(FG) and Cllr Imelda Goldsboro(FF) for the rotation of the position of chairman.

Glowing tributes were paid to the out-going chairperson Cllr Imelda Goldsboro by the members and officials.

“Imelda did a great job throughout the year during her term as chairperson.It was a very challenging year, in particular the last few monhs because of the Covid-19, and she did an excellent job.

Cllr Goldsboro thanks the members for their co-operation and courtesy during the year and thanked the officials for their assistance.

