Lidl Ireland begins construction of relocated Thurles store

Lidl Ireland is delighted to announce the commencement of construction at their new site on Slievenamon Road, Thurles which will, when complete, replace the existing Thurles store on Abbey Road.

Monami Construction has been awarded the contract and following the installation of COVID-19 protective measures, have started construction on the new location this week.

The site sits just one mile from the retailer’s current store and will see an investment of €10 million into the local area as well as the creation of 10 permanent new jobs once the store opens.

The planned store will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system. It will also offer the retailer’s growing customer base a superior shopping experience with a spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles creating a comfortable shopping experience for customers.

The new proposed store will also support many local suppliers in the region including Hayes Farm of Tipperary who will be supplying Lidl’s 163 stores nationwide with a range of dairy products including Irish yogurt and cheese as part of the retailer’s supplier development programme Kickstart.

Paul Downey, Regional Property Executive, Lidl Ireland commented: “We are delighted to see construction start at our site in Thurles this week and are eager to support the local community with significant investment, job creation and the highest quality at the best prices when we begin trading.”