Council swimming pools at Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh will NOT open to public

The Council operated swimming pools at Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh will NOT open to the public from Monday, June 29 owing to advance preparation work that has to be carried out to assure the health and safety of our customers and every effort is being made to opening them as soon as possible.

Tipperary County Council have issued a statement on what expect in Phase 3 from Monday.

It will include:

Access to Council Offices and Motor Tax Offices

Access to 7 no. additional public libraries

Access to All Public Conveniences

What services will not be available?

Access to Swimming Pools and Leisure Centres

Access to All Council offices

With effect from Monday 29th June 2020, direct access to the Council’s Civic Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh and Municipal District Offices in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and Thurles will be available via the customer service desks and Receipts offices only. Motor tax Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh will also be open.

While revised customer service arrangements will be in place in each building, customers may experience some delays owing to physical distancing restrictions in place and we would encourage customers to make an appointment with the appropriate section in advance if possible.

Information on all Council services can still be accessed on line at www.tipperarycoco.ie and every effort should be made in the first instance to contact the Council by telephone – 0761 06 5000, post or email to custmerservices@tipperarycoco.ie and restrict face to face meetings if at all possible.

Public Libraries

The following Library branches will be open to the public - Clonmel, Nenagh, Thurles, Cashel, Tipperary Town, Roscrea, Templemore, Carrick on Suir, Cahir (click and collect system will continue to operate) with the exception of 3 at Killenaule, Cloughjordan and Borrisokane.

Access to Public Conveniences

All Council operated Public conveniences will be accessible to members of the public with appropriate information signs on display advising of 2m Physical Distance Requirements and reminding all users to observe public health guidance.