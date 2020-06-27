Revealed: Number of workplace inspections in Tipperary since March of this year

Since the beginning of March this year, there have been nine inspections carried out in Tipperary by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), The Nationalist can reveal.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne asked the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation in a Parliamentary Question about the number of the 415 inspections carried out nationally since March 2020 that were of workplaces in Tipperary.

In a written response, Minister Heather Humprheys said: “Of the 415 inspections and investigations carried out by the Health and Safety Authority during this time, 217 resulted in reports of inspection being issued and 20 resulted in enforcement notices.

“The inspections were focused on core occupational safety and health issues.

“Since the beginning of March, nine inspections have been undertaken which related to workplaces in Tipperary.

“On May 18 2020, in line with Phase 1 of the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business, the HSA launched a national programme of inspections to check compliance with the national Return to Work Safely Protocol.

“Over 500 onsite inspections have been undertaken by the Authority (as of Friday 22nd May) across a range of industry sectors.”

Minister Humphreys said that as all of these inspections may not yet be recorded on the HSA’s system, it is possible that a further number of these inspections would have involved workplaces in Tipperary.

She added: “The HSA has been deploying all of its available field inspectors across all sectors to carry out both spot checks and other inspections to check compliance (in workplaces) with the national Return to Work Safely Protocol,” as the country exits lockdown.