Funding approved for Cahir school project

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Cahir Castle

Cahir Castle

Government funding for an extension project at Colaiste Dun Iascaigh   has been approved

TAccommodation approved  in 2020   includes      4x General Classrooms, 1x SET room, 2 Classroom SEN base, 1x Art room, 2x Woodwork Prep area,1x Music room, 1x DCG room, 1x Art Project store, conversion   Ccassroom to Technology room and Music room to General classroom and Ancillary.

Senator Garret Ahearn said he welcomed the  approval for funding  for the Cahir school.

Tipperary TD in call for summer provision transport