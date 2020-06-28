Funding approved for Cahir school project
Cahir Castle
Government funding for an extension project at Colaiste Dun Iascaigh has been approved
TAccommodation approved in 2020 includes 4x General Classrooms, 1x SET room, 2 Classroom SEN base, 1x Art room, 2x Woodwork Prep area,1x Music room, 1x DCG room, 1x Art Project store, conversion Ccassroom to Technology room and Music room to General classroom and Ancillary.
Senator Garret Ahearn said he welcomed the approval for funding for the Cahir school.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on