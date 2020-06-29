Gardai arrest man found with €600 of suspected cannabis on grounds of County Tipperary church 

Gardai arrested a man caught in possession of €600 worth of suspected cannabis herb on the grounds of a Clonmel church yesterday (Sunday, June 28)

Members of the Clonmel Garda District Drugs Unit were on patrol in the grounds of St Oliver's Church off the Heywood Road in Clonmel yesterday afternoon when they encountered two men who ran from the officers.

One of the men was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station after he was found in possession of the suspected cannabis herb.