Revealed: Planning application for massive R&D building in Tipperary deemed 'incomplete'

A planning application for a massive extension to a Research and Development building in Tipperary has been deemed "incomplete".

MSD Ireland made the application for the development at Ballydine, Kilsheelan.

The development will consist of an extension to the existing Research and Development and Formulation Building.

The proposed development would comprise a total gross floor area of c.6400 sqm including and would include: a new three-storey extension to the northern elevation of the existing Research & Development and Formulation Building, to be developed in two blocks, and to a maximum height of 19.94m, 30 new permanent car parking spaces and a temporary construction compound and contractors parking area to support the development.

It would also involve all associated site development and ancillary works, including local modifications to internal site roads, footpaths, underground drainage and utility services, realignment of internal fencing, and provision of a new storm water attenuation tank.

This application refers to a development on a site that carries out an activity for which an Industrial Emissions licence under Part IV of the Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992 (as amended) is required and where the Major Accident Directive applies.

Tipperary County Council has decided the application was "incomplete" and it was "invalidated" on June 25.