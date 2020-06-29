Councillor receives suggestion for name of new social housing estate in Tipperary

A councillor has asked about the name for a new social housing development in Clonmel.

Cllr Pat English said a person had been in touch with him who has suggested a name for the housing estate at Glenconnor where 24 houses have been built.

He said the name suggested was Tinsley Avenue after William Tinsley, a famous architect born in Clonmel on February 7 1804.

Director of Services, Sinead Carr, said they would be commencing the allocation process in the next few weeks for the houses.

As regards the name of the estate, she added that there is a procedure in place to name estates and it goes through the Strategic Policy Committee which is meeting again on June 30.