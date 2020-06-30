PICTURE: Gardaí in Cahir have stopped a number of vehicles for speeding on the M8

Gardaí in Cahir have stopped a number of vehicles for speeding on the M8 this week.

One motorist was caught doing 175km/h and another was caught speeding at 150km/h.

These speeds were amongst the highest detected by gardaí.

Prosecutions were commenced from the roadside using the Mobility App.

Gardaí said: "With an increase in traffic on our road network, please slow down!"