PICTURE: Gardaí in Cahir have stopped a number of vehicles for speeding on the M8
Shocking
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí in Cahir have stopped a number of vehicles for speeding on the M8 this week.
One motorist was caught doing 175km/h and another was caught speeding at 150km/h.
These speeds were amongst the highest detected by gardaí.
Prosecutions were commenced from the roadside using the Mobility App.
Gardaí said: "With an increase in traffic on our road network, please slow down!"
