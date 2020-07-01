Got a loved ones' birthday coming up? Get their picture in The Nationalist!

As lockdown restrictions lift and things get back to a “new normal” some people might still be reluctant to head out and about due to Covid-19 fears.

The battle against coronavirus can be difficult for adults and children, and especially those who are celebrating their birthdays or anniversaries, but can’t mark the occasion properly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the team at the The Nationalist has come up with the idea to help you to mark your loved ones’s special day or occasion and make sure they still have a day to remember.

You send us your birthday or anniversary wishes for loved ones or a photo of your loved ones marking the occasion during these difficult times whether it is simply with some cake, homemade cards or more imaginative and heartwarming ideas for alternative ways to mark the occasion.

Please email your photos to news@nationalist.ie and of course, let us know who is the in the photo and where they are from.

Take care and be safe.