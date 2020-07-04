Tipperary author Brendan Lynch marks 83rd birthday with a new book

Toomevara author Brendan Lynch celebrated his 83rd birthday on June 24 by finishing his ninth book.

“Not as sharp as I may have been, it took a little longer than expected,” he said, as he completed the final draft of a new novella.

Like Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea, the story is based on a similar singular individual, a shell-shocked WW1 character who Brendan knew in his youth.

“Known as The Gunner, he animated Toomevara, particularly each St Stephen’s Day. Dressed in a colourful cloak and brandishing a long wooden staff, he earned more money than the junior wrenboys put together - before treating them all to lemonade in Harty’s pub,” he recalled.

As well as reflecting 1950 village life, the novel is a record of struggle against the odds and the Gunner’s triumph over adversity. It is expected to be published in the autumn.

“By the time the book is out, I’ll be well advanced, hopefully, on notes for my next one. As the Gunner says in the book: ‘Life’s like a tightrope, if you stop you fall off’,” said Brendan.