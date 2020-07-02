Questions asked over plans to replace coroner in Tipperary upon their retirement

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has asked the Minister for Justice and Equality about her plans to replace the coroner in south Tipperary upon their retirement and if she will make a statement on the matter.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, said: "Section 6 of the Coroners (Amendment) Act, 2019 amended Section 11 of the Coroner Act, 1962, to increase the mandatory retirement age for Coroners from 70 to 72.

"Accordingly, the present Coroner for Tipperary South will retire on June 25, 2021.

"It has been agreed to amalgamate, by way of Section 7 of the Coroners Acts 1962 – 2019, the two Coronial Districts of Tipperary North and Tipperary South with effect from June 25 2021.

"On that date, Mr Joseph P Kelly will become Coroner for the newly amalgamated Coronial District of Tipperary."