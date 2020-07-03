Plans lodged to demolish buildings in Tipperary for construction of eight apartments

Plans have been lodged to demolish two existing buildings in Tipperary for the construction of eight apartments and four houses.

The development is at Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Tipperary and the application has been lodged by Robert Jackman and Milo Cudihy.

The application seeks the demolition of two existing buildings and also for planning permission to construct eight apartments and four houses together with the construction of a new vehicular entrance, roads, footpaths, common areas, underground services, foul and surface water networks, bin storage area, all boundary treatments, general lighting and all associated site development works.

The works as listed are located within the curtilage of Record of Protected Structures, being a medieval castle (RPS) Ref S517.

A decision is due by Tipperary County Council on August 19.