Popular Italian restaurant in Clonmel and Cahir - Galileo Café - is BACK OPEN

Galileo Cafés are delighted to be back open from Thursday and are now taking reservations for this weekend.

They would like to let all their customers know that they have undertaken all the necessary health and safety measures to make sure you have a safe, comfortable and enjoyable dining experience.

They are very grateful for all the support shown to them over the last two months when they opened for takeaway and online ordering.

They are looking forward to welcoming you all back and say thank you, from everyone at Galileo.

In some more exciting news, they have fully refurbished their Cahir restaurant and look forward to welcoming you back.

To reserve a table, please call:

Cahir 052 7445689

Clonmel 052 6184509

Mitchelstown 025 85634