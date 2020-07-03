Two men to appear before court charged in relation to Tipperary burglary and assault

Two men are due to appear before a district court this morning (Friday) charged in connection with a burglary and assault in Clonmel town centre on Wednesday.

The men, one aged in his 20s and one aged in his 30s, will appear before today’s sitting of Youghal District Court.

The burglary and assault of a man aged in his 30 is alleged to have occurred at Westgate Court, Irishtown around 5.30am on Wednesday, July 1.