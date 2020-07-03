Two men appear in court on burglary and theft charges following Clonmel break-in

Two men appeared in court this morning (Friday July 3) on burglary and theft charges relating to an incident in Clonmel on July 1.

David Meaney,Walls Place, Irishhtown, Clonmel and Eric O'Neill St John's Terrace,Carrick on Suir appeared before Youghal district court on burglary and theft charges concerning an incident at West Gate Court, Clonmel.

Judge Flan Brennan refused applications for bail made for both defendants.Both defendants were remanded in custody to appear by video link at Clonmel district court next Tuesday.