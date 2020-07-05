Clonmel-Kilkenny road closed following multi-vehicle collision

The N76, Clonmel-Kilkenny road at South Lodge, on the Clonmel side of Grangemockler, has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision this morning.

Emergency services are on the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution and are requested to use alternative routes where possible.

