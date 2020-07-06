WARNING: Reports of elderly people targeted in Tipperary by Covid-19 supplies scam

There are reports of elderly people being targeted in Tipperary by a Covid-19 supplies scam.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro highlighted the issue on social media and said a number of elderly people have been contacted with regards to couriers dropping of packages of Covid supplies free from the HSE.

She said: "In order to receive their package they must pay a fee of €3.95 cents. Unfortunately, some have paid this and given all their bank details....

"PLEASE CAN YOU ADVISE THIS IS A SCAM AND NOT TO GIVE OUT THEIR BANK DETAILS TO ANYONE."