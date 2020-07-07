Vehicle seized in Tipperary after driver told gardaí the 'license was at home'

Two disqualified drivers were intercepted by Cahir District gardaí on Monday afternoon in Cashel.

Gardaí stopped the first vehicle on a routine patrol, the driver stated their license was at home, but a quick check on the Mobility App showed they were disqualified and the vehicle was seized.

The second driver was stopped soon after when they were observed acting suspiciously in Cashel.

The driver also stated their license was at home. The garda Mobility app showed the driver was disqualified for a long time.

The vehicle had discs displayed for another vehicle which did not fool the Mobility app. The vehicle had no tax/ins/nct and was seized.

Arrests made and charged to court.