Vehicle seized in Tipperary after driver told gardaí the 'license was at home'
It didn't work...
File photo
Two disqualified drivers were intercepted by Cahir District gardaí on Monday afternoon in Cashel.
Gardaí stopped the first vehicle on a routine patrol, the driver stated their license was at home, but a quick check on the Mobility App showed they were disqualified and the vehicle was seized.
The second driver was stopped soon after when they were observed acting suspiciously in Cashel.
The driver also stated their license was at home. The garda Mobility app showed the driver was disqualified for a long time.
The vehicle had discs displayed for another vehicle which did not fool the Mobility app. The vehicle had no tax/ins/nct and was seized.
Arrests made and charged to court.
⛔2 Disqualified Drivers intercepted by Cahir District Gardai this afternoon in Cashel⛔ Gardai stopped the first vehicle...Posted by An Garda Síochána Tipperary on Monday, 6 July 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on