WARNING: Council advises walkers and runners NOT to wear headphones on Tipp's country roads

The silage and harvest season is now well under way and at this busy time of year Tipperary County Council is asking walkers and runners on roads where there is no footpath to pay particular attention to large agricultural machinery.

The message is:

"Listen out! Look out! Step in" when you hear or see agricultural machinery on the road.

The council is advising walkers and runners not to wear headphones on country roads as they can block out the sound of traffic approaching.

Remember, you can hear traffic approaching a bend but they cannot hear or see you. The extra second or two, that hearing approaching traffic gives you to step in, might save your life.

Always remember to walk on the right hand side of the road facing oncoming traffic and always wear your hi-vis vest.