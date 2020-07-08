Tipperary gardaí carry out mountain bike patrols over reports of anti-social behaviour
Clonmel Community Policing conducted Mountain Bike Patrols on Tuesday in response to reports of anti-social behaviour on the Blueway and surrounding areas.
An Garda Síochána would like to remind everyone that Clonmel's amenities are to be shared by everyone and gardaí will continue to monitor these areas to prevent such behaviour in the future.
