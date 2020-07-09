'Love at first sight,' Hilary Carter in Tipperary remembered by her loving husband

It was with great sadness that the people of Cahir learned of the death of local lady Hilary Carter (née Rolston) last week.

Born in 1940 in Sligo, Hilary was the youngest of three sisters and is survived by sisters Shirley Gibson and Rhoda Kilpatrick.

Hilary was living in Ballina, Mayo when she met and married Arthur Carter in 1982 and in Arthur’s words it was “love at first sight”.

Apparently, Hilary’s only condition in accepting Arthur’s proposal was that her then dog Jill came with her. Arthur had been teaching in Cahir since 1957 and in 1982, after they were married, Hilary joined him in Cahir.

Their happiness was completed when they welcomed their daughter Isabel in 1984. Hilary was much loved in the community of Cahir and beyond and she was known to have been a caring, kind and compassionate lady who could relate to anyone and always had a great listening ear.

Hilary’s great love of animals - especially dogs - was no secret and she spent many happy days in her beautiful garden in the company of her beloved dog, Poppy. It is widely known in Cahir of Hilary’s selfless community efforts.

She was a community activist of the highest degree.

Her involvement with Cahir Country Market spanned 33 years.

Even in the months leading up to her passing, Hilary’s wish was that the Cahir Country Market reached its 45th year - which it did in June. It is widely known that her jams and preserves were amazing and amassed many awards.

Her friends and stall holders in the market will miss her dearly. One among many of Hilary’s passions was fundraising for South Tipperary Hospice which she had continued to do for around 30 years.

Hilary dyed her own hair seven times and in many different colours and in this effort alone raised over €7,800 for the South Tipperary Hospice.

Along with her friend and fellow campaigner Breda Ryan there were many fundraising events for Hospice organised over the years and the great support shown to Hilary for this cause was always much appreciated.

Hilary had also been on the committee of Cahir Community Hall for approximately 33 years and her efforts to fundraise for restoration of the hall continued until the restoration was completed.

She was Rectors Church Warden for St Paul’s Church for over 40 years where her husband Arthur was Reverend from 1957 until he retired in 2018.

Over the course of 30 years Hilary has organised sales, concerts, fashion shows and various other events for the upkeep and repair of the beautiful St Paul’s.

She was truly an amazing and inspirational lady. Perhaps one of the most wonderful and most deserved moments came late in Hilary’s very active life came when in 2019 she was nominated for the Eileen Anderson Unsung Hero Award that is organised by the Rotary Club in Clonmel where nominations are sought for unsung heroes from communities across the district.

Hilary was totally shocked when she won and most humbly and typically said at the time that all the other nominees deserved recognition as well.

She said that she felt honoured to be invited to the beautiful Town Hall in Clonmel and was most thankful for the award and she enjoyed the evening immensely. As those who knew her well were aware, Hilary was a highly organised person and so it will come as no surprise that she made most of the funeral arrangements herself.

In the weeks leading up to her passing she made many phone calls to arrange everything, including one to me. Her final wish was that there was a service at the riverside behind her home with the singing of the hymn “Shall we gather at the river”.

This was carried out according to her wishes and was a poignant reminder of her memory.

Hilary’s husband Arthur and daughter Isabel would like to sincerely thank everyone who was involved in her care in her final months.

They would also like to make a special mention to Fidelma Nugent for the music and choir, Garda Philip O’Sullivan for his kind assistance, Reverend Tom Sherlock for the prayers and service, Kathleen Murray, Liam Hunter, Michelle Meehan and Cahir Country Markets (for refreshments) and anyone else they may at this time have forgotten to mention.

Arthur and Isabel would like to announce that when restrictions are lifted an Ecumenical Service will take place in St Paul’s Church in Hilary’s memory with priests from all churches in Cahir and an invitation is extended to all who knew her to attend.

Hilary’s extraordinary strength, courage, energy and openness will be remembered by all and her memory will live long in our hearts and minds.

Rest in peace, dear Hilary.

Written by Maria Taylor